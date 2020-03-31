UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Effectively Implementing Section 144, Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:11 AM

The various police teams in provincial capital are strictly implementing the instructions issued by the government regarding implementation of Section 144 and the lockdown to save people from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The various police teams in provincial capital are strictly implementing the instructions issued by the government regarding implementation of Section 144 and the lockdown to save people from coronavirus.

The police teams at police pickets, set up to control unnecessary travelling of the people, took action those involved in pillion riding, said a spokesman for police.

Strict action is also being taken against hoarders of face masks, hand sanitizers and other essential equipment.

The city police teams registered 24 cases and arrested 57 persons on violation of pillion riding.

DIG Operations directed the police officials to speed up action against violators of the law and the administration orders.

