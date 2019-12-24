Lahore police elaborate security arrangements for Quaid e Azam, Christmas Day

Lahore police will provide foolproof security to the citizens on the eve of Quaid e Azam and Christmas day, sources said on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Lahore police will provide foolproof security to the citizens on the eve of Quaid e Azam and Christmas day, sources said on Tuesday.The police have chalked out a security plan to provide comprehensive security to the Christian community on the coming eve of Christmas.Deputy Inspector General of Police Lahore (Operations Wing) Rai Babar Saeed while giving details said that more than 6000 police officers and officials will perform duty on Christmas and Quaid e Azan Day Eve this year.According to the devised Christmas security plan, more than 6000 personnel will be deputed at 623 churches across Lahore.They include 06 SPs, 35 DSPs, 84 Inspectors, 322 Upper subordinates, Rai Babar Saeed said.

Lahore Police will follow the newly issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) given by IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir in letter and spirit in this regard, Rai Babar Saeed assured. We will ensure security of churches, markets and recreational places situated near Christian worship places, he added.DIG Operations directed the Police officers to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their own supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for the security of A category' churches.Rai Babar Saeed said monitoring through CCTV cameras of sensitive churches, besides search and checking of citizens using walkthrough gates and metal detectors will also be ensured.

DIG Operations said that three layers security would be provided to all the persons visiting churches on Christmas Eve.He said that security audit of all the churches of the city has been completed as there are 559 churches of A category, 84 of B, 379 of C whereas 101 churches of D category.

Rai Babar Saeed said that teams of Elite force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and also Police Stations will ensure effective patrolling around these churches, Christmas Bazaars and residential areas of Christmas community.Search and sweep operations are already been conducted on regular basis in and around churches and Christian residential areas.

Vehicles and persons are also being checked at Exit and Entrance Points of the city. Persons visiting churches on December 24th and Christmas Eve to perform religious activities will only be allowed to enter after complete identification and thorough checking.He directed concerned Police officers and administration of churches to ensure use of walk through gates and metal detectors at churches premises.

He informed that volunteers nominated by churches administration have also been imparted necessary training at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh in this regard. Snipers will be deputed on the roofs of churches to keep an vigilant eye on all the activities and parking will be restricted to 100 meters away from churches to ensure security.Rai Babar Saeed further informed that additional force will also be deputed on related parks and recreational places including 08 big parks of the city on Christmas and Quaid e Azam day.

All Christmas bazaars setup by District Government have already been provided complete security by Lahore Police.Each and every concrete measure will be taken to make the religious ceremonies and activities of Christmas secure so that Christian community can enjoy their religious event peacefully.