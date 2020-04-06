UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Enforces Section 144 To Restrict Public Mobility During Lock-down: DIG

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Lahore police enforces section 144 to restrict public mobility during lock-down: DIG

LAHORE, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed Sunday reassured that Lahore police was committed to implement section 144 and restrict public mobility to defeat COVID-19 pandemic through the partial lock-down in the provincial metropolis.

The DIG said that police registered 1436 FIRs on violation of Section 144 by the Lahorites during the lock-down, adding that Lahore police implemented fool-proof measures to fight COVID-19 outbreak in the provincial metropolis.

He said as many as 108773 individuals were stopped at 202 pickets in the city and they were asked to explain the reason of their movement, adding that 100429 citizens were issued warning for roaming around the city and allowed to go home.

He said the police undertook checking of 91463 motorcyclists and other vehicles, adding that 3392 citizens were asked to submit surety bonds assuring not to leave home during the lock-down in future.

The DIG further told that the Lahore police impounded 3639 vehicles for violation of section 144 while checked 53718 motorcycles, 13964 rickshaws, 2276 taxis, 16649 cars and 4856 heavy vehicles so far during the lockdown.

DIG Rai Babur Saeed urged citizens not to leave their home except in caseof emergency.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Saudi proposal for emergency OPEC+ me ..

2 hours ago

World of work changing rapidly; dedication at home ..

2 hours ago

Traffic accidents involving Emirates Transport fle ..

2 hours ago

Six-month EIBOR hit 160 basis points in April

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.