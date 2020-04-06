Lahore police enforces section 144 to restrict public mobility during lock-down: DIG

LAHORE, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed Sunday reassured that Lahore police was committed to implement section 144 and restrict public mobility to defeat COVID-19 pandemic through the partial lock-down in the provincial metropolis.

The DIG said that police registered 1436 FIRs on violation of Section 144 by the Lahorites during the lock-down, adding that Lahore police implemented fool-proof measures to fight COVID-19 outbreak in the provincial metropolis.

He said as many as 108773 individuals were stopped at 202 pickets in the city and they were asked to explain the reason of their movement, adding that 100429 citizens were issued warning for roaming around the city and allowed to go home.

He said the police undertook checking of 91463 motorcyclists and other vehicles, adding that 3392 citizens were asked to submit surety bonds assuring not to leave home during the lock-down in future.

The DIG further told that the Lahore police impounded 3639 vehicles for violation of section 144 while checked 53718 motorcycles, 13964 rickshaws, 2276 taxis, 16649 cars and 4856 heavy vehicles so far during the lockdown.

DIG Rai Babur Saeed urged citizens not to leave their home except in caseof emergency.