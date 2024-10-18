Open Menu

Lahore Police Enhance Security Measure With Record Vehicles Inspection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Lahore police enhance security measure with record vehicles inspection

The Lahore police reported that during this year's snap checking, over 134,000 vehicles/cars and more than 746,000 motorcycles were inspected for suspicious individuals and vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Lahore police reported that during this year's snap checking, over 134,000 vehicles/cars and more than 746,000 motorcycles were inspected for suspicious individuals and vehicles.

The Lahore Police spokesperson stated this in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that 463 vehicles were impounded for lacking documentation, along with over 15,000 motorcycles. Additionally, 62 vehicles were flagged as applied for, eight were using non-standard license plates and 121 motorcycles were seized under Section 550 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The spokesman noted that security was on high alert citywide during Friday prayers.

Under the direction of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, police teams remained vigilant throughout the city during Jumma prayer. Officers on duty closely monitored checkpoints for troublemakers and suspicious individuals, employing temporary checkpoints and effective snap checking to maintain peace and order.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Alert Criminals Prayer

Recent Stories

Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regula ..

Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized

6 minutes ago
 SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy ..

SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh

6 minutes ago
 CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s touris ..

CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project

12 minutes ago
 Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about pr ..

Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..

14 minutes ago
 Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Al ..

Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania

12 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of ..

DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team

12 minutes ago
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex ..

Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri

6 minutes ago
 AJK food authority launches crackdown against adul ..

AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration

6 minutes ago
 UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Le ..

UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon

6 minutes ago
 Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying' ..

Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France

6 minutes ago
 NA passes two bills

NA passes two bills

6 minutes ago
 Railways employees receiving late salaries due to ..

Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Se ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan