Lahore Police Enhance Security Measure With Record Vehicles Inspection
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 08:12 PM
The Lahore police reported that during this year's snap checking, over 134,000 vehicles/cars and more than 746,000 motorcycles were inspected for suspicious individuals and vehicles
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Lahore police reported that during this year's snap checking, over 134,000 vehicles/cars and more than 746,000 motorcycles were inspected for suspicious individuals and vehicles.
The Lahore Police spokesperson stated this in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that 463 vehicles were impounded for lacking documentation, along with over 15,000 motorcycles. Additionally, 62 vehicles were flagged as applied for, eight were using non-standard license plates and 121 motorcycles were seized under Section 550 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The spokesman noted that security was on high alert citywide during Friday prayers.
Under the direction of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, police teams remained vigilant throughout the city during Jumma prayer. Officers on duty closely monitored checkpoints for troublemakers and suspicious individuals, employing temporary checkpoints and effective snap checking to maintain peace and order.
Recent Stories
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration
UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon
Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France
NA passes two bills
Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Se ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Services of 12 RDA officers & staff members regularized6 minutes ago
-
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh6 minutes ago
-
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project12 minutes ago
-
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation in Balochistan14 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri6 minutes ago
-
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration6 minutes ago
-
NA passes two bills6 minutes ago
-
Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways ..6 minutes ago
-
Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at historic site of Mankiala6 minutes ago
-
Court awards imprisonment to SHO6 minutes ago
-
SC issues clarification regarding reserved seats judgment6 minutes ago
-
Bus Stand to be upgraded on war-footing: AC5 minutes ago