Lahore police enhance security measure with record vehicles inspection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Lahore police reported that during this year's snap checking, over 134,000 vehicles/cars and more than 746,000 motorcycles were inspected for suspicious individuals and vehicles.

The Lahore Police spokesperson stated this in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that 463 vehicles were impounded for lacking documentation, along with over 15,000 motorcycles. Additionally, 62 vehicles were flagged as applied for, eight were using non-standard license plates and 121 motorcycles were seized under Section 550 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The spokesman noted that security was on high alert citywide during Friday prayers.

Under the direction of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, police teams remained vigilant throughout the city during Jumma prayer. Officers on duty closely monitored checkpoints for troublemakers and suspicious individuals, employing temporary checkpoints and effective snap checking to maintain peace and order.