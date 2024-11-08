Lahore Police Enhance Security Measures For Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Police have made comprehensive security arrangements for the second phase of the Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima.
More than 3,000 police officers and personnel, including 3 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 10 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 41 Station House Officers (SHOs) and 252 Upper Subordinates will be on duty to ensure safety.
This was stated by the spokesman Lahore Police in a statement issued here on Friday.
The spokesman noted that 15 police camps have been set up at various locations within the gathering area to assist participants. Two entry points have been designated for access with 06 checkpoints and 40 walk-through gates installed. Additionally, over 200 CCTV cameras have been installed around the venue for continuous monitoring.
Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that robust security measures have been implemented for the Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima. He emphasized that ongoing monitoring of activities at the entry gates, gathering area, parking stands and surrounding areas will be ensured. Collaboration with organizers will enhance the screening process for participants joining the procession.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana mentioned that attendees will be allowed to enter the main gathering area only after being screened through walk-through gates and metal detectors.
The CCPO has issued instructions for coordinated arrangements regarding security, parking and traffic management.
He emphasized the need for thorough checks at all city entry and exit points. Regular patrols will be conducted by the Dolphin Squad, PRU, mobile units and other patrol vehicles.
He instructed supervisory officers to personally assess security arrangements at all key points, including the main gathering area and parking areas, while maintaining constant communication with the event organizers. He urged police officers and personnel to remain vigilant, closely monitor suspicious individuals, items and vehicles.
The CCPO urged participants to cooperate with police officers stationed at the checking points.
He also directed police teams to continue search and combing operations in neighborhoods adjacent to the Raiwind gathering.
