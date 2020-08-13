UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Enroll 172, 428 Tenants This Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Lahore police enroll 172, 428 tenants this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) ::Lahore Police (Operations Wing) enrolled 172,428 tenants through its different biometric and online digital applications under Tenant Registration System (TRS) this year.

According to TRS report, the Lahore Police enrolled 37,869 tenants in Cantt Division, 20893 in city division, 9512 in Civil Lines Division, 13,271 in Iqbal Town Division, 44,995 in Model Town Division and 45,888 in Sadr Division. The Lahore Police also enrolled 38,924 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE).

The Lahore Police arrested 46 proclaimed offenders of different categories through TRS including 42 proclaimed offenders under tenant registration, whereas, four proclaimed offenders through ROPE.

Cantt Division enrolled 8715, City Division 8606, Civil Lines Division 2812, Iqbal Town Division 2168, Model Town Division 4567 and Sadr Division 12056 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed all the Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve the performance of enrollment of tenants and private employees through TRS so as to enable Lahore Police to arrest the habitual criminals particularly proclaimed offenders.

The DIG Operations also directed the SHOs to make their presencemandatory in their respective police stations from 04pm to 06pmon daily basis to personally hear the problems and complaints of citizens.

