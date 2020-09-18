Lahore police enrolled 229,217 tenants under TRS this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police (Operations Wing), in its report regarding performance of the Tenant Registration System (TRS) and 'Hotel Eye' software, Friday issued details of checking, enrollment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications under the system.

According to the report, Lahore Police enrolled 229,217 tenants under the TRS this year.

The Cantonment Division enrolled 49,666, City Division 29,018, Civil Lines Division 15,482, Iqbal Town Division 16,808, Model Town Division 59,571 and Sadar Division 58,672 tenants under the TRS. Lahore Police also enrolled 51,572 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) through the system.

Lahore Police arrested 57 proclaimed offenders of different categories through TRS including 53 proclaimed offenders under tenant registration, whereas four proclaimed offenders through ROPE.

The Cantonment Division enrolled 9,273, City Division 12,114, Civil Lines Division 4,660, Iqbal Town Division 2,468, Model Town Division 6,247 and Sadar Division 16,810 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that 'Hotel Eye', another software of Lahore Police, also proved very helpful to arrest criminals particularly proclaimed offenders. As many as 531,767 persons were checked though the software and 167 proclaimed offenders were arrested during checking process through the software during the year.