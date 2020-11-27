UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Enrolled 28,488 Tenants During Current Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Lahore police enrolled 28,488 tenants during current month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police enrolled 28,488 tenants under the Tenant Registration System (TRS), during the current month.

The Lahore Police (Operations Wing) issued details of the checking, enrollment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through the system.

The Cantonment Division enrolled 5,400, City Division 3,385, Civil Lines Division 1,792, Iqbal Town Division 2,425, Model Town Division 7,883 and Sadar Division 7,603 tenants under the TRS.

The police also enrolled 3,105 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) through the system.

The police traced 185 offenders with the old police record through the TRS including 154 offenders under tenant registration whereas 31 offenders through ROPE.

The Cantonment Division enrolled 610, City Division 718, Civil Lines Division 98, Iqbal Town Division 32, Model Town Division 44 and Sadar Division Police 1,603 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

Ashfaq Khan Said that Hotel Eye, another software of Lahore Police, had proved very helpful in arresting criminals particularly proclaimed offenders. He said 63 offenders had been arrested so far with the help of old police record this month.

