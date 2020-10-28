UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Enrolled 41,030 Tenants Under TRS This Month

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Lahore Police (Operations Wing), in its report regarding the performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS) and Hotel Eye software, has issued details of the checking, enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through this system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Police (Operations Wing), in its report regarding the performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS) and Hotel Eye software, has issued details of the checking, enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through this system.

According to the report, Lahore Police enrolled 41,030 tenants under the TRS.

Accordingly Cantt Division enrolled 7713, City Division 4315, Civil Lines Division 2338, Iqbal Town Division 3090, Model Town Division 11634 and Sadar Division 11940 tenants under TRS. The police also enrolled 4673 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) through this system. The police traced 271 offenders with old Police record through TRS including 203 offenders under tenant registration whereas 68 offenders through ROPE. Cantt Division enrolled 170, City Division 897, Civil Lines Division 154, Iqbal Town Division 34, Model Town Division 238 and Sadar Division 3180 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

Ashfaq Khan Said that Hotel Eye, another software of Lahore Police has also proved very helpful to arrest criminals particularly proclaimed offenders.

As many as 112,777 persons have been cheeked though Hotel Eye and as many as 91 offenders with old Police record were traced during checking process through this software during this month.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has directed all the Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve the performance of enrolment of tenants and private employees through TRS so as to enable Lahore Police to grab the habitual criminals particularly proclaimed offenders.

He also directed the SHOs to make their presence mandatory in their respective Police Stations from 4pm to 6pm on daily basis to personally hear the problems and complaints of citizens. Ashfaq Khan warned that strict action will be taken against the SHOs who will fail in compliance of the orders regarding listening to the problems of citizens in the specific time. He further directed SDPOs to submit a daily monitoring report of SHOs regarding their attendance and presence in Police Stations in this regard.

