Lahore Police Ensures Foolproof Security At Churches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that Lahore Police made the best arrangements for the security of Christian community coming to worship in the churches of the provincial capital here on Sunday.

He said that all possible resources were being used to protect the life and property of the Christians. The Lahore Police was providing full security for the places of worship as well as the police were on high alert for the security of the churches.

CCPO Lahore said that snipers along with additional police personnel were deployed at sensitive churches. Security of Christian places of worship was being ensured with the help of modern equipment. Checking at the entering and exiting points of the city was ongoing.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the teams of Dolphin Squad, PRIO and Elite Force for effective patrolling around the churches. The officers and youths should be alert and keep a close watch on the miscreants,he concluded.

