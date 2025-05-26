Open Menu

Lahore Police Ensures Tight Security For Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Lahore Police has implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure the success of the ongoing anti-polio campaign, which runs from May 26 to June 1.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab Police, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, said that police were on high alert throughout the campaign to safeguard polio vaccination teams operating across the city.

Security was being reinforced through multiple channels, including surveillance by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. CCTV cameras were being used to monitor polio teams administering drops in various areas, providing an added layer of protection.

Special arrangements were made to secure teams working at city entry points and transit locations. The CCPO directed that supervisory officers personally oversee the security arrangements to ensure strict monitoring and immediate response to any potential threats.

Additionally, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units were tasked with enhanced patrolling to ensure the safety of health workers.

CCPO Bilal reiterated that the Lahore Police was fully committed to deploying all available resources to protect the health workers and secure a safer future for the city's children.

