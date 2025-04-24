Lahore Police establish Cyber Patrol Unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Lahore Police have set up a Cyber Patrol Unit in the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to DIG Operations sources, police personnel have started monitoring social media and WhatsApp statuses, personal advertising and technical videos in police uniform have been banned.

On the directions of IG Punjab Police a notification has also been issued regarding the use of social media, despite which the process of making videos by police personnel and officers continues.

The sources further said, the videos with Kashif Zameer have damaged the prestige of the police, the police have tightened the clampdown against those who damage their prestige. They said that however, departmental action will be taken against those who violate the social media ban.