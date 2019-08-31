UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Finalise Security Plan For Muharram: BA Nasir

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:55 PM

Lahore police finalise security plan for Muharram: BA Nasir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) BA Nasir on Saturday said a comprehensive security plan had been finalised to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the provincial capital during Muharram.

He was presiding over a meeting here to review security arrangements for the holy month.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, DIG Inam Waheed, CTO Liaqat Malik, SSP Ismael Kharak and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

The CCPO said the processions and other programmes of Muharram would be continuously monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of Punjab Safe Cities authorities.

He said strict action would be taken against distribution of any kind of hate material and wall-chalking based on sectarianism.

BA Nasir directed the officers to implement the security plan and put in place special measures to maintain law and order in their jurisdiction.

The peace committees had been made completely operational, he said, adding the police officers should maintain constant liaison with members of the peace committees to ensure peace and law and order in the provincial metropolis.

He directed the officers to ensure implementation of the Sound System Act, along with timely start and conclusion of 'Majalis' and other events.

The CCPO said search-and-sweep operations, geo-tagging, picketing, and checking of tents were being ensured.

The construction of bunkers at the rooftops of Imambargahs, installation of walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras, along with provision of metal detectors for search purposes, would be ensured, he added.

Three-layer security would be provided to participants in the main mourning processions, he said.

