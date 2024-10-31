Lahore Police Finalise Security Plan For Raiwind Ijtima
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Lahore Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for the Tablighi Ijtima taking place in Raiwind from Oct 31 to Nov 3.
Under the supervision of CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, over 3,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed, including three superintendents of police, 10 deputy superintendents, 41 station house officers and 262 upper subordinates.
This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued on Thursday. He added that the security measures include 27 patrolling teams from the Dolphin Squad and 27 from the Police Response Unit, operating in various shifts throughout the event. To assist the participants, police camps were set up at 15 locations within the gathering area. There will be 6 designated entry points, 14 checkpoints and 40 walkthrough gates to ensure safety and security. In addition, 175 CCTV cameras have also been installed around the venue, and a control room has been established at the office of the Assistant Commissioner in Raiwind to monitor security arrangements.
Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore emphasized the importance of thorough participants' checks, instructing volunteers to assist in the process. Every attendee will also undergo biometric verification. He advised supervisory officers to maintain constant communication with event organizers and urged all personnel to remain alert, particularly towards suspicious individuals or activities.
Participants are encouraged to report any unattended bags or suspicious items to the police on duty, he said. A specialized traffic police unit will manage parking and ensure the smooth flow of traffic to and from the gathering. Officers stationed at security points are instructed to interact politely with attendees, who are also urged to cooperate during checks.
Furthermore, police teams have been directed to conduct search and combing operations in surrounding areas, utilizing the Safe City Authority's cameras for ongoing monitoring of the event, he concluded.
