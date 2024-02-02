Open Menu

Lahore Police Finalises Security Plan For General Election 2024

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 08:19 PM

An important meeting, convened at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh, chaired by Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, finalised meticulous planning for peaceful conduct of the General Election 2024

A comprehensive review of security measures was undertaken. DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presented a detailed briefing on the election process and security protocols for polling day.

CCPO Kamyana affirmed Lahore Police's full preparedness for orderly conduct of the elections as far as security was concerned. Emphasizing zero-tolerance approach, he declared that stringent action would be taken against jubilant firing and display of weapons during the election campaign and polling day.

The meeting mandated acquisition of surety bonds from individuals with a history of longstanding enmity. The CCPO underscored that law-breaking elements would face firm measures during the election campaign. He directed the supervisory officers to maintain constant communication with district returning officers, presiding officers, district administration, and all stakeholders.

He stressed the importance of regular visits to polling stations, camp offices, and duty points to assess and ensure adequacy of arrangements.

The CCPO instructed police officers and officials to remain vigilant until completion of vote counting, ensuring the secure transfer of relevant polling materials. Any negligence related to duty would be met with departmental action, he warned.

Teams from Dolphin Force, Special Protection Unit and Elite Force were assigned continuous patrols on polling day, with additional traffic police deployed for public convenience.

The CCPO Lahore reiterated the commitment to guarantee peaceful conduct of election activities and polling in the provincial capital. The meeting saw the participation of DIG CIA Captain (retd) Liaquat Ali Malik, DIG Security Kamran Adil, and DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar, along with several other key officials.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP Discipline Soheb Ashraf, CTO Lahore, Divisional SPs, SP CRO, SP Dolphin, circle officers, SHOs and in-charge investigations were also present.

