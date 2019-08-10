UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Flag March Held

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 08:37 PM

Lahore Police flag march held

The Lahore police on Saturday held a flag march with an objective to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital ahead of Eidul Azha and Independence Day (August 14)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore police on Saturday held a flag march with an objective to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital ahead of Eidul Azha and Independence Day (August 14).

The flag march headed by SSP Operations Ismaelur Rehman Kharak was started from Qurban Lines, The Mall and concluded at PMG Chowk after passing through various important thoroughfares.

Police officials from Dolphin Force, Punjab Response Unit (PRU), Elite Force and other wings took part in the flag march.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Operations said the flag march was conducted to maintain law and order situation in the city, adding that search operations and checking would remain continue in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

He said the police would utilize all available resources to ensure peace and protect peoples' lives and properties.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Law And Order Independence March August All From

Recent Stories

Rally on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow Ends Without In ..

3 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

11 minutes ago

Six die as car plunges into ravine in Lower Kohist ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, Rul ..

26 minutes ago

India committing genocide by turning IoK majority ..

22 minutes ago

80 migrants rescued by charity ship off Libya: MSF ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.