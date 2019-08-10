Lahore Police flag march held

The Lahore police on Saturday held a flag march with an objective to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital ahead of Eidul Azha and Independence Day (August 14)

The flag march headed by SSP Operations Ismaelur Rehman Kharak was started from Qurban Lines, The Mall and concluded at PMG Chowk after passing through various important thoroughfares.

Police officials from Dolphin Force, Punjab Response Unit (PRU), Elite Force and other wings took part in the flag march.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Operations said the flag march was conducted to maintain law and order situation in the city, adding that search operations and checking would remain continue in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

He said the police would utilize all available resources to ensure peace and protect peoples' lives and properties.