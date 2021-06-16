UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Foil Attempt To Get Possession Of House Illegally

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:26 PM

Lahore police foil attempt to get possession of house illegally

Lahore police foiled an attempt by some land grabbers to illegally get possession of a house worth Rs 30 million by harassing the owner, an American based overseas Pakistani widow Samina Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Lahore police foiled an attempt by some land grabbers to illegally get possession of a house worth Rs 30 million by harassing the owner, an American based overseas Pakistani widow Samina Imran.

Garden Town Police received a call from emergency helpline 15, late last night regarding some criminals trying to forcefully occupy the house of the elderly widow at Sher Shah Block Garden Town. The police rushed to the spot while the accused party listening about the arrival of police fled the scene after threatening the old woman to face the consequences after their failure in getting the possession of house and locked the main gates of the house from outside, detaining the woman and her family in their own house in a miserable condition.

Police unlocked the gates of the house and freed the family.

The criminals had managed to prepare fake documents of ownership of the house and tried to get the possession of house, however they failed to get possession due to timely intervention of police.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of Umar Ahmad Khan against nominated accused Ilyas Amin, Jamila Afzal, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Asma Afzal and other unknown criminals in PS Garden Town.

Samina Imran called on CCPO Lahore today and expressed her gratitude for the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister to make Lahore free of Qabza Mafia.

Giving details, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Lahore Police retrieved 43,000 kanal land worth more than Rs 30 billion and properties owned by more than 340 citizens.

In recent, he said that Lahore police also successfully managed to return Rs 85 million to118 affectees of a private housing society. As many as 700 criminals related to land grabbersand goons were also arrested during last five months, he added.

