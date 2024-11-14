Lahore Police Fully Alert For Security Of Sikh Pilgrims
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Police have made elaborate arrangements for comprehensive security for Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan.
In a statement issued on Thursday, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated the police's commitment to safeguarding Sikh pilgrims, who traveled from around the world to perform religious observances. He emphasized that a robust security plan has been put in place specifically to protect these visitors during their stay.
Kamyana highlighted that security around the religious and sacred sites of Sikhs in the provincial capital has been further strengthened. Lahore police were committed to providing the best security, not only in crime prevention, but also to all religious minorities. The Sikh pilgrims were our esteemed guests and no effort will be spared in ensuring their safety.
The CCPO has also directed divisional officers to personally oversee the security arrangements, advising on-duty staff to remain fully vigilant and closely monitor the field situation.
He further emphasized the importance of effective screening at entry and exit points, with duty staff actively ensuring this.
Instructions were also given to Dolphin Squad, Police Response Units and Elite Force teams to conduct continuous patrolling, particularly around Sikh religious sites, and throughout the city.
The CCPO urged that security arrangements, including perimeter walls, surveillance cameras and barbed wires around minority communities' worship places, be made highly effective, ensuring that all participants adhere to the security SOPs.
Reaffirming his commitment, Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that Lahore police are fully dedicated to providing strong security to all religious minorities.
