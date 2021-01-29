Lahore Police give suggestions to curb kite-flying activity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Capitol City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that kite-flying is life-threatening activity and Lahore Police have been taking concrete measures to curb the menace by suggesting strict fines and sentences to the government according to the gravity of the offence in terms of punishment.

Lahore Police have already sent recommendations with its proposed amendments to the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Act 2001 to Chief Secretary Punjab for further approval of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

While giving details of the recommendations, the CCPO Lahore said that according to the proposals, the federal government institutions including FIA, the Ministry of Commerce and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) should be incorporated in the counter-kite-flying strategy to disrupt the supply chain of kites, sharp twines and manufacturing of related banned items to eliminate the crime permanently. He said that to curb manufacturing of kites and twine, the police proposed minimum imprisonment of one year and maximum five years or minimum fine of Rs 500,000 and maximum Rs 2 million or both. Similarly for selling kites it has been proposed a minimum imprisonment of one year and maximum five years or a minimum fine of Rs 200,000 and maximum Rs 500,000 or both.

Moreover in case of flying kites, a minimum imprisonment of three months and maximum a year or minimum fine of Rs 50,000 and maximum of Rs 100,000 or both sentences together have been suggested.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further said the Cyber Wing of FIA should have the mandate for action against online Facebook pages and websites involved in promoting the organized crime of online selling of kites, twine and related items. It has been further suggested that FBR and Commerce Ministry could be approached to ban the import of nylon chords and other metal wires being used to manufacture twines. CCPO Lahore said that this initiative of Lahore Police will create strong deterrence for saving the precious lives of people. He has directed police offiers to take strict action against kite manufacturers, sellers as well as kite flyers. Lahore Police arrested as many as 43 accused in violation of Kite Flying Act and registered 41 cases against them in different police stations during the current month,recovering more than1480 kites and 55 strings.