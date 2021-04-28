UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Hold Flag March

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:31 PM

The Lahore police along with district government teams as well as contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Wednesday carried out flag march on second day in different areas of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore police along with district government teams as well as contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers on Wednesday carried out flag march on second day in different areas of the city.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march whereas Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, SSP Operations Ahsan Saif Ullah, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior officers of Pakistan Army and Rangers participated in the flag march.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, Police Response Unit were part of the flag march.

Police march started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets and business centers of the city including Jane Mander, Muzang, Jail Road, Main Bullibard Gulberg, MM Alam Road, Liberty Chowk, Model Town Link Road, PECO Road, Moulana Shoukat Ali Road, Faisal Town, Kotha Pind, Barkat Market, Feroze Pur Road, Ichra and other areas of the city.

CCPO Lahore said the purpose of the flag march was to create sense of security among people as well as to make them aware of dangers of spread of coronavirus.

The joint teams of police, district government, Pakistan Army and Rangers reviewed the implementation on coronavirus SOPs and closure timings. Police and district government teams also initiated legal action against the persons not wearing masks.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the concerned police officers and officials to remain highly alert and increase effective patrolling to ensure enforcement of coronavirus SOPs for the safety of people.

