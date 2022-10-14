Lahore police hold open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, open courts (Khuli Katcheri) have been held in different areas of the provincial capital on regular basis to facilitate citizens and complainants at their door steps.

The objective of these open courts was to ensure direct interaction and approach of citizens with senior police officers, to develop sense of confidence in general public for police and to fill the breaches in-between.

Senior police officers of Investigations and Operations wing have been conducting open courts at their respective areas to listen to the problems of citizens and issue orders for their redressal on the spot.

The CCPO himself participated in the open court at Gol Bagh Park Shad Bagh and listened to the grievances of the citizens.

SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, SP Investigation Usman Tipu, all SDPOs, SHOs and In-charges Investigation and a large number of citizens were present in the open court.

The complainants raised various issues with the CCPO Lahore who directed the concerned police officers on the spot for immediate redressal of their genuine grievances.

He said the sole responsibility of police force was to provide complete legal and moral support to the citizens facing difficulties. Every Police officer and official should serve the humanity with the spirit to render best possible services and ensure safety of life and property of the public, he added.

A dedicated helpline 1242 had already been established at his office where citizens can give information regarding any Qabza mafia, goons and their supporters, he asserted.

He said that maintenance of law and order and security of life and property of the citizens was the top priority of Lahore police.