Lahore Police holds lectures to create awareness about drugs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Lahore police on Monday organised special lectures in different educational institutions to create awareness among students about the dangers of use of drugs and narcotics.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said eradication of drugs from all educational institutions and their surroundings as well as all cities areas was top priority of the Police Department.

He said that no leniency would be shown to those who were involved in supplying narcotics in educational institutions and the young generation.

He directed the police to continue crackdown on drug-peddlers. He also stressed collaboration with anti-narcotics authorities for complete eradication of the menace.