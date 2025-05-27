Lahore Police Honor Martyrs On 16th Anniversary Of 2009 Rescue 15 Attack
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Lahore Police commemorated the 16th anniversary of the 2009 suicide attack on the Rescue 15 building by honoring the sacrifices of the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
Senior police officials, including members of the Lahore Police Guard, visited the graves of Inspector Abdul Rauf Sultan, Constables Shakeel Ahmed, Umair Nazir, Nisar Mansha, Hafiz Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Akram. Wreaths were laid and prayers were offered for the martyrs.
A ceremonial guard paid salute to the brave officers who were martyred during the deadly attack. On May 27, 2009, six terrorists armed with hand grenades and automatic weapons launched an attack on the Rescue 15 building. Security personnel responded with courage and valor, repelling the attackers through swift retaliatory action. In a desperate move, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle, resulting in the martyrdom of several police officers.
Speaking at the ceremony, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, "The Lahore Police are proud of the unparalleled sacrifices of their brave officers.
Our department’s history is full of such heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty."
He emphasized that 342 officers and personnel of Lahore Police had embraced martyrdom while performing their duties and their sacrifices remain a beacon of inspiration. "The mission of our martyrs to protect the nation and maintain peace will continue," he added.
The CCPO reiterated the commitment of Lahore Police to continue combating crime and terrorism and ensuring the safety of citizens.
Highlighting the welfare measures for the families of the martyrs, he shared that efforts were being made to provide housing, educational support, medical care and marriage assistance for the families of the fallen officers. "Our doors are always open for the families of our martyrs," he affirmed, pledging continued support at every stage of life.
