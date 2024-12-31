Open Menu

Lahore Police Implements Security Plan For New Year's Eve

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

In preparation for New Year's eve, Lahore Police have launched a comprehensive security plan aimed at maintaining law and order, with a firm zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activities such as aerial firing, hooliganism, and one-wheeling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) In preparation for New Year's eve, Lahore Police have launched a comprehensive security plan aimed at maintaining law and order, with a firm zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activities such as aerial firing, hooliganism, and one-wheeling.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, in a statement on Tuesday, said that special police squads have been deployed across the city to ensure peace and security. Checkpoints have been established at key locations to prevent unlawful activities. To address issues like one-wheeling and aerial firing, teams from the Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Force are conducting patrols in various areas, he added.

The police have also focused on targeting mechanics who alter motorcycles for one-wheeling as well as those involved in the illegal sale of drugs and alcohol, he said.

The CCPO urged citizens to adhere to the law and refrain from participating in any illegal or immoral activities. He issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against anyone engaging in one-wheeling, motorcycle modifications or causing disturbances.

The CCPO assured the public that lawbreakers would face severe consequences. He also encouraged citizens to report any incidents of one-wheeling, weapons display, or aerial firing by dialing the emergency number 15.

