Lahore Police Implements Security Plan For New Year's Eve
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
In preparation for New Year's eve, Lahore Police have launched a comprehensive security plan aimed at maintaining law and order, with a firm zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activities such as aerial firing, hooliganism, and one-wheeling
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) In preparation for New Year's eve, Lahore Police have launched a comprehensive security plan aimed at maintaining law and order, with a firm zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activities such as aerial firing, hooliganism, and one-wheeling.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, in a statement on Tuesday, said that special police squads have been deployed across the city to ensure peace and security. Checkpoints have been established at key locations to prevent unlawful activities. To address issues like one-wheeling and aerial firing, teams from the Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Force are conducting patrols in various areas, he added.
The police have also focused on targeting mechanics who alter motorcycles for one-wheeling as well as those involved in the illegal sale of drugs and alcohol, he said.
The CCPO urged citizens to adhere to the law and refrain from participating in any illegal or immoral activities. He issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against anyone engaging in one-wheeling, motorcycle modifications or causing disturbances.
The CCPO assured the public that lawbreakers would face severe consequences. He also encouraged citizens to report any incidents of one-wheeling, weapons display, or aerial firing by dialing the emergency number 15.
Recent Stories
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1
Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals
Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024
Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during 20244 minutes ago
-
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 18 minutes ago
-
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence5 minutes ago
-
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals5 minutes ago
-
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered5 minutes ago
-
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits NBF Headquarters5 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 20245 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer9 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA Employees Union referendum10 minutes ago
-
Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful14 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability14 minutes ago
-
Ch Saleem, Baqa-ul-Mohsin win Bahawalpur Press Club elections5 minutes ago