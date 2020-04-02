Lahore police impound 2377 vehicles for violation of Section 144

LAHORE, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore police have introduced strict measures to implement Section 144 during partial lock-down to check mobility of the public to fight COVID-19 outbreak in the provincial metropolis.

DIG (Operations) Lahore Rai Babur Saeed told on Wednesday that the police had stopped more than 75600 persons at the pickets in the city and issued warning to 68295 people for wandering about aimlessly while 1264 FIRs were registered against violation of section 144.

He said the police had questioned 61300 motorcyclists and car owners of their purpose of travel during the lock-down, adding that 2718 citizens were asked to submit surety bonds assuring not to roam around in the city in future.

Rai Babur Saeed further told that the Lahore police impounded 2377 vehicles for violation of Section 144 in city while questioned 36793 motorcyclist, 9332 rickshaw drivers, 1547 taxis, 10372 cars and 3288 heavy vehicles so far during the lockdown in the city.

DIG Rai Babur Saeed urged Lahorites not to leave their home except in case of emergency and stay home during the lockdown.