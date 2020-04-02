UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Impound 2377 Vehicles For Violation Of Section 144

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Lahore police impound 2377 vehicles for violation of Section 144

LAHORE, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore police have introduced strict measures to implement Section 144 during partial lock-down to check mobility of the public to fight COVID-19 outbreak in the provincial metropolis.

DIG (Operations) Lahore Rai Babur Saeed told on Wednesday that the police had stopped more than 75600 persons at the pickets in the city and issued warning to 68295 people for wandering about aimlessly while 1264 FIRs were registered against violation of section 144.

He said the police had questioned 61300 motorcyclists and car owners of their purpose of travel during the lock-down, adding that 2718 citizens were asked to submit surety bonds assuring not to roam around in the city in future.

Rai Babur Saeed further told that the Lahore police impounded 2377 vehicles for violation of Section 144 in city while questioned 36793 motorcyclist, 9332 rickshaw drivers, 1547 taxis, 10372 cars and 3288 heavy vehicles so far during the lockdown in the city.

DIG Rai Babur Saeed urged Lahorites not to leave their home except in case of emergency and stay home during the lockdown.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Car

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

1 hour ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

2 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Putin Discusses Oil Prices Drop With Concerned Par ..

18 minutes ago

Moldova Cancels Victory Day Celebrations Due to CO ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.