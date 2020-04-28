UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Impounded 7215 Vehicles Of Violators

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

Lahore Police during the last 36 days, took all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation on the directions of government to contain the unnecessary movement of people in the wake of of COVID-19, in this regard some 7215 vehicles involved in violations were impounded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Police during the last 36 days, took all necessary measures to ensure strict implementation on the directions of government to contain the unnecessary movement of people in the wake of of COVID-19, in this regard some 7215 vehicles involved in violations were impounded.

In this regard the Lahore Police Operations Wing set up special pickets in different areas. DIG Operations Rai Babar said that more than 200,000 citizens had been checked at the pickets so far and inquired the reasons of their movement in the city whereas more than 189,878 persons were issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes and stay safe.

More than 4377 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released after taking warranty bonds from them as not to move again in city other than in emergency situation.

As many as 178,226 vehicles including 100971 motorcycles, 26302 rickshaws, 5153 taxis, 36480 cars and 9320 bigger vehicles were stopped on the pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement.

He said that 2106 FIRs had been registered against persons involved in different violations during partial lockdown in the city.

