Lahore Police Intensifies Crackdown On Drug Dealers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Lahore police intensifies crackdown on drug dealers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Under the supervision of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Lahore Police have intensified intelligence-based operations to combat drug trafficking in the provincial capital.

The crackdown has resulted in 6,959 cases filed and 7,171 arrests, this year.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued on Wednesday. He added that the operations had led to seizure of 5,137 kilograms of hashish, 233 kilograms of heroin, 128 kilograms of ice and 48,052 litres of alcohol. Arrests were made across various divisions, 1,593 in City Division, 1,474 in Cantt Division, 766 in Civil Lines Division, 965 in Saddar Division, 1,127 in Iqbal Town Division and 1,246 in Model Town Division.

