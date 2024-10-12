Lahore Police Intensifies Crackdown On Drug Trafficking
Published October 12, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a determined effort to combat drug-related crimes, Lahore police has made substantial strides in its ongoing crackdown on drug dealers. To date, 7,786 cases have been registered this year, resulting in the arrest of 8,031 suspects.
The Lahore police spokesperson said that these operations have led to the confiscation of 5,856 kg charas, 246 kg heroin, 142 kg ice and 54,114 liters of alcohol. Arrests were made across divisions, including 1,769 in City Division, 1,666 in Cantt, 844 in Civil Lines, 1,095 in Saddar, 1,257 in Iqbal Town and 1,400 in Model Town, he added.
The CCPO Lahore reaffirmed the police commitment to curbing drug smuggling and usage through a comprehensive strategy.
Efforts are being ramped up to dismantle drug supply chains, particularly those operating via online platforms and courier services. The CCPO emphasized the importance of intelligence-based operations and warned that any policeman found violating legal protocols during drug investigations will face strict departmental action.
Additionally, the CCPO Lahore ordered the continuation of search and combing operations around educational institutions, with the aim of apprehending drug offenders and ensuring a drug-free Lahore. Our resolve to create a drug-free city remains steadfast, he concluded.
