Lahore Police Intensifies Crackdown On Smog, Air Pollution Offenders

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Lahore Police intensifies crackdown on smog, air pollution offenders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In a decisive move to tackle smog and air pollution, the Lahore Police have registered 192 cases and arrested 204 individuals this year.

According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesperson on Thursday, the crackdown targets those responsible for environmental pollution, including owners of polluting vehicles, factories, brick kilns and individuals burning crop residues. The operation has led to the arrest of 55 individuals in City Division, 70 in Cantonment, 21 in Civil Lines, 5 in Saddar, 5 in Iqbal Town and 48 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that combating air pollution caused by smoke-emitting vehicles, crop residue burning and polluting factories is a top priority. He highlighted the police’s active support of relevant agencies in their efforts to mitigate smog.

The CCPO Lahore directed officers to accelerate operations using Safe City cameras to identify and take action against polluting vehicles. Additionally, he urged traffic police to intensify their crackdown on vehicles emitting excessive smoke.

