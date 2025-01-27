Open Menu

Lahore Police Intensify Anti-narcotics Operations

January 27, 2025

Under the supervision of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Lahore Police have intensified anti-narcotics operations in 2025, resulting in significant achievements

A total of 914 suspects have been arrested, and 888 cases registered during various operations targeting drug dealers.

A total of 914 suspects have been arrested, and 888 cases registered during various operations targeting drug dealers.

According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesperson on Monday, the police seized 641 kilograms of hashish, 72 kilograms of opium, 12 kilograms of heroin, 14 kilograms of ice, and 5,916 liters of liquor from the suspects' possession. The arrests were carried out across multiple divisions, with City Division apprehending 179 suspects, Cantt Division 203, Civil Lines Division 96, Sadar Division 141, Iqbal Town Division 123, and Model Town Division 172.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed the officers to further accelerate efforts against drug dealers and smugglers. He underscored the importance of collaboration with educational institutions to protect students from the growing threat of drug abuse. He also ordered daily search and combing operations around schools and colleges, alongside a strict mandate to ensure harsh penalties for those involved in drug trafficking.

Reaffirming the Lahore Police’s resolve, the CCPO stated that all-out efforts are being made to rid the provincial capital of drugs, with the ultimate goal of making Lahore a drug-free city.

