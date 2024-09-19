Lahore Police Intensify Crackdown On Beggar Mafia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Lahore police have launched a crackdown on beggars, registering 2,523 cases and arresting 2,566 individuals this year.
As many as 2,477 men, 86 women and three facilitators were arrested during the ongoing operation.
This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issue on Thursday. The arrests led to including 665 from the City Division, 248 from the Cantonment Division, 284 from the Civil Lines Division, 528 from the Saddar Division, 359 from Iqbal Town and 482 from the Model Town Division.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Sidique Kamyana stated that Lahore Police is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against begging. He emphasized the need to rid Lahore of this social issue, particularly condemning professional groups that exploit women and children as shields for begging.
He directed officers to tighten the net around beggar handlers, insisting that no beggars should be allowed at traffic signals, intersections or major roads. He called on citizens to play their due role in discouraging the beggar mafia.
Recent Stories
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Assembly delegation visits Parliament House2 minutes ago
-
Proposed constitutional amendments to be tabled after achieving consensus: Ameer Maqam12 minutes ago
-
ETPB starts assessment for recovery of urban, commercial properties at current market rate12 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera listens to issues of policemen in Tank12 minutes ago
-
Int'l Rahmatul lil Aalameen moot starts Friday as Ministry makes comprehensive arrangements12 minutes ago
-
Marriyam discusses health, education, climate change with US Consul General12 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan drive to promote environmental protection, says DPO22 minutes ago
-
Constitutional courts among main points of COD 2006: Leader of Opposition22 minutes ago
-
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS24 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner to achieve targets of anti-polio drive32 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler cop held along with 2 accomplices32 minutes ago