Open Menu

Lahore Police Intensify Crackdown On Beggar Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Lahore police intensify crackdown on beggar mafia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Lahore police have launched a crackdown on beggars, registering 2,523 cases and arresting 2,566 individuals this year.

As many as 2,477 men, 86 women and three facilitators were arrested during the ongoing operation.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issue on Thursday. The arrests led to including 665 from the City Division, 248 from the Cantonment Division, 284 from the Civil Lines Division, 528 from the Saddar Division, 359 from Iqbal Town and 482 from the Model Town Division.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Sidique Kamyana stated that Lahore Police is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against begging. He emphasized the need to rid Lahore of this social issue, particularly condemning professional groups that exploit women and children as shields for begging.

He directed officers to tighten the net around beggar handlers, insisting that no beggars should be allowed at traffic signals, intersections or major roads. He called on citizens to play their due role in discouraging the beggar mafia.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Traffic Saddar Women From

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

24 minutes ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

4 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

4 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

5 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

5 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan