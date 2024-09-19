Lahore police intensify crackdown on beggar mafia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Lahore police have launched a crackdown on beggars, registering 2,523 cases and arresting 2,566 individuals this year.

As many as 2,477 men, 86 women and three facilitators were arrested during the ongoing operation.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issue on Thursday. The arrests led to including 665 from the City Division, 248 from the Cantonment Division, 284 from the Civil Lines Division, 528 from the Saddar Division, 359 from Iqbal Town and 482 from the Model Town Division.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Sidique Kamyana stated that Lahore Police is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against begging. He emphasized the need to rid Lahore of this social issue, particularly condemning professional groups that exploit women and children as shields for begging.

He directed officers to tighten the net around beggar handlers, insisting that no beggars should be allowed at traffic signals, intersections or major roads. He called on citizens to play their due role in discouraging the beggar mafia.