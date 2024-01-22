Open Menu

Lahore Police Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Arms, Display

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Lahore police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, display

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, Lahore police is intensifying its crackdown on law-breaking and nefarious elements. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana revealed that 808 cases involving illegal weapons and 19 of weapon display have been registered.

Highlighting the recent successes, Kamyana stated, "This month alone, our operations have yielded 16 Kalashnikovs, 49 rifles, 28 guns, 685 pistols, and 6174 bullets confiscated from individuals in possession of illegal weapons. Additionally, two Kalashnikovs, 5 rifles, and 17 pistols were recovered."

The CCPO emphasized the broader scope of the crackdown, stating, "In tandem with these efforts, we have registered 194 cases for Sound Act violations, 313 cases under the Tenancy Act, and 147 cases related to firing.

"

Reiterating the commitment to a zero-tolerance policy, Kamyana asserted, "Lahore Police remains resolute in its stance against those harboring illegal weapons. Our proactive measures will persist, ensuring Lahore's safety from anti-social elements." He instructed the continuation of search operations citywide and urged legal action against individuals possessing unlicensed weapons.

Moreover, Kamyana emphasized the importance of citizen involvement, stating, "Citizens are encouraged to report instances of weapon display and firing by calling 15. This not only aids in immediate resolution but also enhances police responsiveness, fostering a sense of security among the public."

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Resolution Police AIDS Resolute From Weapon

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

2 hours ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

2 hours ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

3 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

5 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

6 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

6 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

6 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan