Lahore Police Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Arms, Display
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, Lahore police is intensifying its crackdown on law-breaking and nefarious elements. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana revealed that 808 cases involving illegal weapons and 19 of weapon display have been registered.
Highlighting the recent successes, Kamyana stated, "This month alone, our operations have yielded 16 Kalashnikovs, 49 rifles, 28 guns, 685 pistols, and 6174 bullets confiscated from individuals in possession of illegal weapons. Additionally, two Kalashnikovs, 5 rifles, and 17 pistols were recovered."
The CCPO emphasized the broader scope of the crackdown, stating, "In tandem with these efforts, we have registered 194 cases for Sound Act violations, 313 cases under the Tenancy Act, and 147 cases related to firing.
"
Reiterating the commitment to a zero-tolerance policy, Kamyana asserted, "Lahore Police remains resolute in its stance against those harboring illegal weapons. Our proactive measures will persist, ensuring Lahore's safety from anti-social elements." He instructed the continuation of search operations citywide and urged legal action against individuals possessing unlicensed weapons.
Moreover, Kamyana emphasized the importance of citizen involvement, stating, "Citizens are encouraged to report instances of weapon display and firing by calling 15. This not only aids in immediate resolution but also enhances police responsiveness, fostering a sense of security among the public."
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four killed, 15 injured as wedding bus fell into ditch29 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 ensures emergency prepares for the upcoming general elections29 minutes ago
-
LESCO, police conduct operation in Jiya Bagga, arrest 10 power pilferers39 minutes ago
-
Chinese Vice FM calls on COAS, conveys China's satisfaction on CPEC projects' security39 minutes ago
-
Woman killed under tractor wheels39 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasizes health security as fundamental right of citizens39 minutes ago
-
CM inspects LGH, Children Hospital upgradation39 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold conversation with Poetess Sarwat Zahra on 26 Jan39 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for general election 202449 minutes ago
-
FESCO chief orders recovery teams to achieve targets49 minutes ago
-
21 held, 7kg hashish seized49 minutes ago
-
PPL funded Women Vocational Training Centre in Punjab commences operation49 minutes ago