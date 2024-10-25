Open Menu

Lahore Police Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Firearms, Aerial Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firearms, aerial firing

In a determined bid to enhance public safety and curb violence, Lahore Police have escalated efforts to crack down on illegal firearms, weapons display, and aerial firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) In a determined bid to enhance public safety and curb violence, Lahore Police have escalated efforts to crack down on illegal firearms, weapons display, and aerial firing.

According to a statement released on Friday by the Lahore Police spokesman, a comprehensive operation is underway that has so far led to significant arrests and weapon seizures.

Since the beginning of the year, 182 cases related to illegal weapon displays have been registered, resulting in 182 arrests. In addition, law enforcement officials have apprehended 8,711 suspects in 8,711 cases involving illegal firearms. Legal action has been taken against 486 individuals in 434 cases of aerial firing. During these operations, authorities seized a large arsenal, including 123 Kalashnikovs, 537 rifles, 303 shotguns, 7,833 pistols, and over 43,000 bullets.

Lahore’s Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated a zero-tolerance approach to illegal firearms, aerial firing, and the public display of weapons.

He has directed officers to intensify the crackdown on illegal arms trafficking and hold accountable those involved in the trade, including dealers engaged in smuggling and unlawful activities.

The CCPO has instructed divisional officers to personally oversee operations targeting illegal weapons and to ensure field officers are proactive in enforcing these policies within their areas. He also highlighted that strict legal actions would be taken against individuals who promote weapon displays on social media or participate in aerial firing.

In a closing statement, the Lahore Police underscored their commitment to ridding the city of illegal firearms and ensuring peace and safety for its citizens.

