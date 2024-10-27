Lahore police intensify crackdown on kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) On the orders of the Punjab chief minister, the Lahore police are actively pursuing a crackdown on kite flying and the use of metallic kite string.

City Police Officer (CPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered the campaign to be intensified, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach against those involved in the hazardous activity.

This year’s crackdown has led to 2,708 cases being registered and 2,774 individuals apprehended. Police have also seized 54,556 kites and 2,447 spools of kite string from those detained. Divisional arrests include 670 suspects in the City Division, 585 in Cantonment, 219 in Civil Lines, 402 in Sadar, 373 in Iqbal Town and 525 in Model Town Division.

In this regard, the CCPO Lahore reiterated that strict measures will continue against individuals manufacturing, selling or using metallic kite string. He declared that those involved in this dangerous business are not deserving of leniency, ordering a zero-tolerance policy. He directed divisional officers to make the crackdown more effective and to tighten the noose around lawbreakers involved in the online trade of kites and metallic string. He also urged parents to prevent their children from participating in this life-threatening activity.