Lahore police investigated 181,000 cases this year so far: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana has said the Lahore Police have proved to be the best force during the past year due to it performance in various fields and sectors.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said investigation of over 181,000 pending cases was completed and 192 murder cases were solved this year so far. The value of vehicles traced by the AVLS was estimated at Rs 810 million, he added.

The CCPO said that 358,248 road blocks were cleared in the same period. Eight hostages of kidnapping for ransom were also recovered. He said 13,341 alleged criminals, 26,116 judicial absconders and 11,715 hardened criminals were arrested by the Lahore police.

The CIA traced the accused in 5,093 cases and handed them over to the police concerned. Also, Rs 750 million in cash and 7,779 vehicles were recovered from the arrested gangs. Also, 6,136 drug cases were registered and 6,142 accused were arrested while taking action against the anti-social elements. A total of 168,511 accused wanted in different cases were also arrested.

About recovery of drugs, he said 3,510-kg hashish, 72-kg heroin and 30-kg ice were recovered from the arrested accused.

As many as 4,807 cases were registered and 4,807 accused were arrested during action against illegal weapon-holders. The police recovered 49 Kalashnikovs, 493 rifles and 4,181 pistols from the accused. In the incidents of jubilant firing, 566 cases were registered and 662 accused arrested.

Similarly, under the Gambling Act, 856 cases were registered and 3,585 accused arrested and Rs 17.4 million stake money were recovered. As many as 1,702 cases of vandalism were registered and 1,702 accused arrested and sent to jail. Over violation of the Sound Act, 2,190 cases were registered and 2,194 people were arrested.

Also, 3,434 cases were registered under Tenancy Act and 6,818 accused were arrested. Under the Security Act, 1,927 cases were registered and 1,927 accused arrested.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana said the 4th of August (today) is observed as the Lahore Police's Martyrs Day, which is marked to pay tribute to thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for safety and protection of people's lives.