Lahore Police issue 4,485 certificates to people last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A character certificate branch of the police issued 4,485 certificates to people during the last month.

Police sources on Wednesday said 3,693 character and 792 verification certificates were issued.

As many as 643 applications were submitted at Khidmat centre of the DIG Operations office, 250 at Town Hall, 2,043 at Facilitation CentrE of Gulberg, 676 at Iqbal Town, 250 at Hall Road, 623 at Greater Iqbal Park, mobile Khidmat Centre 49 and 201 ones were submitted at Arfa Karim Tower.