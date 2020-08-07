UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Issued 2357 Character Certificates In July

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Lahore Police issued 2357 character certificates in July

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Character Certificate branch of Lahore Police issued 2357 certificates to the citizens during last month.

Accordingly, 1628 character certificates whereas 729 verification certificates were issued.

As many as 434 applications were submitted by citizens at Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 1027 at Facilitation Center of Gulberg, 403 at Iqbal Town, 209 at Greater Iqbal Park, 55 at Town Hall, 75 at Arfa Karim whereas 96 applicationswere submitted at recently inaugurated facilitation Center of Bahria Town.

Moreover, 58 applications were submitted at Police mobile Khidmat Markaz as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

