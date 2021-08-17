UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Launch 'Aman Caravan' To Promote Interfaith Harmony

Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Lahore police in collaboration with district administration and members of Central Executive Peace Committee on Tuesday kicked off 'Aman Caravan' from Town Hall to promote interfaith harmony, peace and tolerance.

Aman Caravan led by Capital City Police Chief Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar included Commissioner Lahore Usman Yunus, participants from different schools of thought and members of Central Executive Peace Committee to promote non-violence, religious tolerance and communal harmony.

The caravan left from the Town Hall and covered several areas of the city, including Mall Road, Old Anarkali, Block Sayedan Islampura, Gulberg, Muslim Town, Abbott Road and other places.

The participants of the Caravan reached at different Majalis and mourning processions and met with the religious leaders, license holders and organizers of the processions and Majalis.

At the launch of Aman Caravan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, "We want to give a message to anti peace elements that for peace and integrity we are united."He said there was a dire need to make joint efforts to counter the nefarious design of enemy of the country, adding that strengthening interfaith values, improving attitude of tolerance, brotherhood and unity, promotion of permanent peace should be a priority for every stakeholder.

