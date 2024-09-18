Open Menu

Lahore Police Launch Crackdown On Illegal Arms, Wheelie

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Police have intensified crackdown on display of arms, possession of illegal firearms and wheelie-doing. This year, 7,920 cases have been registered against those displaying weapons and possessing illegal arms.

According to the Lahore police spokesperson, the operations led to seizure of 110 Kalashnikovs, 485 rifles, 267 guns, 6,972 pistols and 39,521 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, 1,351 cases related to one-wheeling have been filed, resulting in the arrest of 1,512 suspects.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised a zero tolerance policy against lawbreakers involved in weapons display and harassment of the citizens. He also directed the concerned authorities to establish permanent checkpoints in high-risk areas for one-wheeling and called for stringent action against mechanics altering motorcycles.

He stated that illegal activities like one-wheeling would not be tolerated, resulting in severe injuries or fatalities. Crackdown against criminal elements are ongoing on daily basis, he concluded.

