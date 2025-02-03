Open Menu

Lahore Police Launch Crackdown On Wanted, Habitual Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Lahore police launch crackdown on wanted, habitual criminals

Lahore Police have arrested over 2,800 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and more than 1,000 Target Offenders (TOs) in a major crackdown throughout the month of January

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Lahore Police have arrested over 2,800 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and more than 1,000 Target Offenders (TOs) in a major crackdown throughout the month of January.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the spokesman of Lahore Police, arrests were made across various police divisions.

In Cantt Division, 648 proclaimed offenders were apprehended, while 214 were caught in Civil Lines, 440 in the City Division, 553 in Iqbal Town, 437 in Sadar and 568 in Model Town. Additionally, the spokesman added that more than 1,000 target offenders were arrested, with 177 target offenders apprehended in the Cantt Division, 105 in Civil Lines, 300 in City Division, 257 in Iqbal Town, 163 in Sadar and 140 in Model Town Divison.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana added that operations against dangerous and high-profile criminals were continued without any discrimination. He highlighted the use of modern technology in ensuring the arrests of these offenders. He also urged divisional officers to expedite the arrests and ensure swift investigations to ensure justice.

The CCPO reaffirmed the Lahore Police's commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a safer city for the residents.

