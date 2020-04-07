UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Launches Crackdown On Beggars

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Lahore police launches crackdown on beggars

Lahore police on Tuesday launched crackdown on beggars in different areas of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore police on Tuesday launched crackdown on beggars in different areas of the provincial capital.

According to the police sources, the main purpose of the operation is to protect those people from professional beggars who are distributing ration packs among the deserving people door-to-door.

The police conducted raids in different areas including Manawan, Data Darbar, Batapur, Liaquatabad, Kahna, Model Town, Suigas Society, Nishtar Colony, etc.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has directed the police across Lahore to speed up anti-beggary campaign. He directed SSP Operations Muhammad Naveed to submit a report on daily basis in this regard.

