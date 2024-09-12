Lahore police make security plan for anti-polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Lahore police have implemented foolproof security arrangements for peaceful conduct of the anti-polio campaign across the city.

Over 1,200 officers and personnel are deployed to ensure safety of polio workers in the provincial capital, as stated by the Lahore Police spokesman.

The spokesman emphasised that the best security will be provided to the polio teams throughout the campaign, which runs until Sept 15.

In this regard, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that no negligence will be tolerated in securing the anti-polio teams.

The CCPO has directed the SHOs to personally oversee the security arrangements for polio teams in their respective areas. He mentioned that the city was also being patrolled by Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit Teams. He concluded that prompt action will be taken in case of any untoward incident.