Lahore Police Observe 4th Anniversary Of Martyrs Of The Mall Blast

Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Lahore police observe 4th anniversary of martyrs of The Mall blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab police Saturday observed the fourth death anniversary of the officers who were martyred in a suicide bomb blast at Charing Cross, The Mall.

DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and Senior Superintendent of Police Zahid Mahmood Gondal among others had lost their lives besides some passersby in the blast on Feb 13, 2017.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, along with senior police officers, visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen, laid wreaths and offered Fateha for the departed souls. A guard of honour was also presented to the martyrs. The mother of Ahmed Mubeen and families of other police martyrs and journalists also attended the ceremony.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar expressed his gratitude to the exemplary services of Shuhada of The Mall and said Feb 13 was the day of renewal of commitment that the police force would continue its mission by fulfilling duties in all circumstances.

The CCPO Lahore also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines, laid wreath and offered prayers for the martyrs of Lahore Police. Senior police officers also accompanied him.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid, all SSPs, SPs, SDPOs, SPs and other senior officers and officials of Police and traffic department attended the ceremony.

