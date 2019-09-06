Lahore Police observe Defence, Kashmir solidarity day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Defense and Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed by Lahore Police with zeal and fervor throughout the city.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan paid a visit to the home of shaheed Sub-Inspector Khalid Virk at Gulshan-e Ravi.

Khalid Virk had embraced martyrdom on January 20, 2017 at Ali Garh District Kasur while encountering criminals. He was posted at Incharge Investigation Kahna, Lahore at the time of his martyrdom.

DIG Operations met widow of the martyred Sub-Inspector alongwith his two sons Awais Mehmood Virk and Farrukh Mehmood Virk. He presented flowers to the sons of Shaheed SI and offered Fateha for Shaheed SI.

Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police had given 311 sacrifices of its Jawans for the safety of citizens.

"We are proud of our martyr's as their contributions are the source of peace and solidarity of the country," he added.

He said that "heirs of martyrs are our family and we will utilize all possible resources for their look after and welfare." He assured the family of Shaheed Khalid Virk full support from Lahore Police in their future life.

ASP Gulshan e Ravi, Ayesha Butt and other high police officers were also present on the occasion.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police stood with the whole nation in its protests against the brutality and oppression of India against Kashmiri people.