UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Official Website Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:19 PM

Lahore police official website launched

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday inaugurated the first ever official website of Lahore police based on citizens centric policing and community awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday inaugurated the first ever official website of Lahore police based on citizens centric policing and community awareness.

SSP Discipline Mubasher Makan, SDPO North Cantt ASP Bushra Nisar and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the media men, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that user friendly and one pager layout based website of Lahore Police was up to the international standards with unique features and was supported by a strong anti hacking Drupal CMS mechanism.

The website (lahorepolice.gov.pk) has also a functional disability mode in it to facilitate special persons, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added. The website contains all the information and guidelines for citizens related to different services being provided by Lahore Police.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, with the prospective vision to incorporate digital technology in its systems, Lahore police has digitalized almost all its functions for online and better service delivery.

Victims of gender based violence can also directly launch their complaints using this website, he maintained.

He said that the website has all the details of senior police officers and their contact numbers with ' Who We Are' tab. The website would not only serve the general public through its remarkable features like community policing, public service guidelines, digital systems & applications and police facilitation centres but also facilitate police officials through its unique tab named 'Information For Police' which will ensure transparency of internal affairs by regular updating of seniority lists, promotion orders, exams and interview schedules, standing orders and orders affecting general members of any cadre of Lahore Police.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Media All Hacking

Recent Stories

UPDATE - Turkey Needs Security Guarantees Before C ..

UPDATE - Turkey Needs Security Guarantees Before Civilian Flights Resume From Ka ..

47 seconds ago
 94 shopkeepers fined in Faisalabad

94 shopkeepers fined in Faisalabad

49 seconds ago
 PESSI approves cash benefit mobile application

PESSI approves cash benefit mobile application

50 seconds ago
 Chief Minister approves establishing JV group for ..

Chief Minister approves establishing JV group for Special Technology Zone

10 minutes ago
 Albanian Prime Minister Announces Unprecedented Go ..

Albanian Prime Minister Announces Unprecedented Gov't With 12 Female, 4 Male Min ..

10 minutes ago
 Airplane Crashes Into Building in US State of Conn ..

Airplane Crashes Into Building in US State of Connecticut - Police

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.