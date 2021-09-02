Lahore police official website launched

(@FahadShabbir)

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday inaugurated the first ever official website of Lahore police based on citizens centric policing and community awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday inaugurated the first ever official website of Lahore police based on citizens centric policing and community awareness.

SSP Discipline Mubasher Makan, SDPO North Cantt ASP Bushra Nisar and other senior police officers were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the media men, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that user friendly and one pager layout based website of Lahore Police was up to the international standards with unique features and was supported by a strong anti hacking Drupal CMS mechanism.

The website (lahorepolice.gov.pk) has also a functional disability mode in it to facilitate special persons, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added. The website contains all the information and guidelines for citizens related to different services being provided by Lahore Police.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, with the prospective vision to incorporate digital technology in its systems, Lahore police has digitalized almost all its functions for online and better service delivery.

Victims of gender based violence can also directly launch their complaints using this website, he maintained.

He said that the website has all the details of senior police officers and their contact numbers with ' Who We Are' tab. The website would not only serve the general public through its remarkable features like community policing, public service guidelines, digital systems & applications and police facilitation centres but also facilitate police officials through its unique tab named 'Information For Police' which will ensure transparency of internal affairs by regular updating of seniority lists, promotion orders, exams and interview schedules, standing orders and orders affecting general members of any cadre of Lahore Police.