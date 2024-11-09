Lahore police pays tribute to martyred constable Muhammad Khalid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) As part of the ongoing tribute to Lahore Police martyrs,a guard of honor was presented at the grave of martyred constable Mohammad Khalid on the 17th anniversary of his sacrifice,here on Saturday.

The police's well-disciplined contingent saluted the martyr’s grave,laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Constable Mohammad Khalid was martyred on November 9, 2012, during an operation against criminals while he was posted at Nawab Town Police Station.

His sacrifice exemplifies the valor and dedication of law enforcement personnel who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony was attended by his family and friends as well.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO),Bilal Saddique Kamyana praised the sacrifices of police martyrs, saying, “The sacrifices made by policemen, who give their lives in the line of duty, are a source of pride for the police department.

”

In his message on the occasion of constable Khalid’s death anniversary,CCPO emphasized that the bravery of martyrs will always inspire the force. The memories of our martyrs will forever remain alive in our hearts.

He added that the stories of the martyrs' bravery were a guiding light for the force.

The CCPO also assured that the department continues to make every effort to ensure the welfare of the martyrs' families, utilizing all available resources.

He reiterated the department’s commitment to standing by the families of martyrs at every step.