Lahore Police Provide 14 Digital Services At Khidmat Markaz

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Police are currently offering 14 digital services across 19 Khidmat Markaz. As many as more than 638,000 citizens have utilised these policing services, so far, this year.

Lahore Police spokesman said on Wednesday that the Police Khidmat Markaz offer a range of services under one roof, including Police character certificates, General police verification, Vehicle verification, Missing person reports, Crime reports, Legal Aid/ women Violence, Copies of FIRs, Tenants Registration, Learner's driving licenses, New regular driving licenses, Renewal of driving licenses, Issuance of duplicate driving licenses, International driving licenses.

According to the details so far this year, over 73,000 police character certificates have been issued and more than 124,000 General police verifications have been completed. Additionally, 472 crime reports have been issued, over 11,000 cases of document loss have been registered and over 8,000 copies of FIRs have been provided.

In terms of driving licenses, over 212,000 learner's licenses have been issued, more than 121,000 regular licenses have been granted and over 67,000 licenses have been renewed. Furthermore, more than 3,000 duplicate licenses and over 13,000 international driving licenses have been issued. Over 2,000 citizens have Tenants Registration and 273 vehicle verifications have been carried out.

CCPO Lahore emphasized that the service centers play an important role in delivering valuable digital services to the citizens. He added that these Khidmat Markaz are a testament to community policing and noted that they have benefitted millions. He added that Lahore Police is committed to providing modern services while combating crime. He expressed confidence that both mobile and police service centers will continue to work tirelessly to enhance service delivery.

