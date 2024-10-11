Lahore Police Providing 14 Digital Services At 19 Khidmat Marakiz
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Police are currently offering 14 digital services at 19 Khidmat Marakiz, with over 806,000 citizens benefiting from police facilities so far this year.
This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that over 86,000 citizens have obtained police character certificates from these Khidmat Marakiz this year, while more than 144,000 have completed police verifications. Additionally, 547 citizens reported crimes and over 13,000 registered lost documents. More than 10,000 citizens have received copies of FIRs.
During this period, over 290,000 learning licenses were issued, along with more than 158,000 driving licenses and over 80,000 license renewals.
Additionally, more than 3,000 duplicate licenses were issued and over 15,000 international driving licenses were provided. Over 2,000 citizens were registered for tenancy and 347 vehicle verifications were completed.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the police are committed to delivering modern services to the citizens. He emphasized that the Police Khidmat Marakiz play a vital role in providing digital services. He stated that state-of-the-art Khidmat Marakiz are delivering policing digital services and exemplifying community policing. He added that these Khidmat Marakiz are tirelessly working to enhance service delivery.
