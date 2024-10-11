Open Menu

Lahore Police Providing 14 Digital Services At 19 Khidmat Marakiz

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Lahore Police providing 14 digital services at 19 Khidmat Marakiz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Police are currently offering 14 digital services at 19 Khidmat Marakiz, with over 806,000 citizens benefiting from police facilities so far this year.

This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that over 86,000 citizens have obtained police character certificates from these Khidmat Marakiz this year, while more than 144,000 have completed police verifications. Additionally, 547 citizens reported crimes and over 13,000 registered lost documents. More than 10,000 citizens have received copies of FIRs.

During this period, over 290,000 learning licenses were issued, along with more than 158,000 driving licenses and over 80,000 license renewals.

Additionally, more than 3,000 duplicate licenses were issued and over 15,000 international driving licenses were provided. Over 2,000 citizens were registered for tenancy and 347 vehicle verifications were completed.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the police are committed to delivering modern services to the citizens. He emphasized that the Police Khidmat Marakiz play a vital role in providing digital services. He stated that state-of-the-art Khidmat Marakiz are delivering policing digital services and exemplifying community policing. He added that these Khidmat Marakiz are tirelessly working to enhance service delivery.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

51 minutes ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

2 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

2 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

2 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

3 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

4 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

4 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan