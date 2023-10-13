Open Menu

Lahore Police & PSCA Arrest Drug-dealer

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 07:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority arrested a drug-dealer on Friday.

A coordinated effort led to the arrest of the suspect, Qasim in the Rang Mehal area, and 1,480-kg hashish was recovered from him.

SP Raza Tanveer said a case has been filed against the detained individual.

