Lahore Police & PSCA Arrested Two-member Motorcycle Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) officials arrested two members of a motorcycle thief gang.

Acting on identification by Safe City cameras, the Nashtar police apprehended the suspects, Shahid and Nasir, near Rohi Nala. Two stolen motorcycles and a weapon were also seized. A case has been registered against them.

SP Shahzad Rafique said that the accused had confessed to stealing motorcycles in various areas of Lahore.

"Lahore Police and the Safe Cities Authority are actively pursuing action against individuals involved in criminal activities. The effectiveness of Safe City cameras in controlling crime is evident. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious individual or activity," he added.

